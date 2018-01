This doesn’t even sound like Keith Urban. It’s sounds a little Ed Sheeran esque and that’s okay. It was co-written by Ed. I call him Eddie. Because we are friends. Parallel Line was released as Keith Urban’s new single in Australia. I can dig it!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll