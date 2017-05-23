Keith Urban Sings the National Anthem By Kris Mason | May 23, 2017 @ 3:12 PM Dude kills it! Think what you will of Keith Urban, but you can’t deny that he is one of the most vocally and musically talented musicians in country music today. Keith Urban is my homie. It’s true…ask him. 963KLLLHockeyKeith UrbanKLLLKris MasonLubbockNashville SabersNational Anthem Related Content Official Music Video: Midland “Drinkin̵... Movies of 2016 Miranda Lambert “Vice” Official Video Words Cut Deep Flashback Friday: Alan Jackson, George Strait and... Meet Angie & Kallie two angels at UMC!