Keith Urban’s New Single Already Catching Heat

Keith Urban has a brand new single called Female. Being the Music Director here at KLLL I have had the great privilege of breaking new music. I take great pride in this and when I first heard the single I thought it was an interesting choice for a release.

Well, not everyone thought that it was the answer that people are looking for. I present the latest idiocy that is Stephen Colbert.

Here are the actual lyrics to Female from Keith Urban.



How does that hit you?

Is that such a bad thing?

When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world

Do you believe it?

Healer, broken halo, mother

Nature, fire, suit of armor

Soul survivor, holy water

Secret keeper, fortune teller

Virgin Mary, scarlet letter

Technicolor, river wild

Baby girl, woman child

Female When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it

Just ’cause she was wearin’ a skirt

Oh, is that how that works?

When somebody talks about how it was Adam first

Does that make Eve second best

Or did He save the best for last? Sister, shoulder, daughter, lover

Healer, broken halo, mother

Nature, fire, suit of armor

Soul survivor, holy water

Secret keeper, fortune teller

Virgin Mary, scarlet letter

Technicolor, river wild

Baby girl, woman child

Female

Yeah, female



She’s the dreamer’s dream

She’s the hands of time

Healer, broken halo, mother

Nature, fire, suit of armor

Soul survivor, holy water

Secret keeper, fortune teller

Virgin Mary, scarlet letter

Technicolor, river wild

Baby girl, woman child

Female

Mhm, female

So reading through okay there are some things that we need to get out of the way, that piece of video that Colbert showed his audience is just the chorus. The hook of the song, the thing that really pulls you into it… So let’s look at the lyrics again with all that removed. So we are looking at the versus, this is what tells the story of the song.

First verse:

When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl

How does that hit you?

Is that such a bad thing?

When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world

Do you believe it?

Will you live to see it?

The first verse struck me the second I got a hold of it on my first listen. I was invested. Here’s why. It talks about how the insult, “You (insert thing) like a girl”, is often viewed as an insult to men, but it’s an insult to men at the cost of women. Then he asks is it such a bad thing to be a woman. In my personal opinion nope. Then he asks do I believe that girls run the world, will I live to see it… Some days I see women conquering all, other days I wonder why men are still predominantly in charge.

Second Verse:

When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it

Just ’cause she was wearin’ a skirt

Oh, is that how that works?

When somebody talks about how it was Adam first

Does that make Eve second best

Or did He save the best for last?

Urban is straight on addressing rape, rape culture, and the fact that women are often seen as second best. If you ask my husband it’s always best for last.

The Bridge:

She’s the heart of life

She’s the dreamer’s dream

She’s the hands of time

She’s the queen of kings

This in a very simple way talks about how women kind of hold life in their hands. It is a powerful thing that men will never get to experience, but it is something that all women need to be proud of.

I liked the song, but since Colbert thinks that this song is a bunch of do nothingness. I now love this song. It apparently bothers him and the other weak spined men in Hollywood who knew of all the sexual atrocities that went on and didn’t say a word. The same gender that women often look to for protection, men. hen they might have asked for support they were silenced by the men in the community just because they did nothing.

As for the country music listeners… you know the people that really matter. Here is what y’all have to think.

So ladies here is to being female and finally finding a song that shows the deep complicated beings that we are!