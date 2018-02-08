Kelsea Ballerini & Cosmopolitan

Kelsea Ballerini is featured with a spread in the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

bucket list alert 🚨: being a part of a @cosmopolitan spread // to me this magazine represents confidence, empowerment, and heart of women….whether it’s fashion or beauty or just feeling sexy in your own skin. grab the March issue on stands now to see all these dreamy looks 😻. pic.twitter.com/Th1BQ1Z6ef — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 6, 2018

Check out some of the other photos on her Instagram account.