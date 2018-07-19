Kennedy Bridgforth Signs with Women’s Tennis

Incoming freshman joins highly touted signing class

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kennedy Bridgforth signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to joined the Texas Tech Women’s Tennis program this fall, head coach Todd Petty announced Wednesday.

Bridgforth joins Denise-Antonela Stocia, Sydney Jones, Nell Miller and Olivia Peet who inked their NLIs and ASAs during the fall. All five players will be freshmen for the Lady Raiders entering the 2018-19 season.

“We can’t be more excited that Kennedy has decided to finish school early and join the Red Raider Family,” Petty said. “When you talk about raw talent, she is as good as anybody that has put on the Texas Tech uniform. As her maturity on the court grows, we are going to see something special.”

Bridgforth is a 5-star recruit out of Bradenton, Fla., and is a Top 10 recruit in the state for Florida. She sits in the Top 65 nationally and reached as high as 54th in the country among recruits. Earlier this month, Bridgforth advanced to the final round of the USTA National L2 Tournament

In June, the 2018 recruiting class received a No. 3 ranking by Tennis Recruiting Network.

