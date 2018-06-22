Insta Poll: Ketchup SLICES?!

Looks exactly like a Fruit Roll Up. But it’s not. It’s a slice of pure disappointment. I would try it for sure but not sure that I would like it. However, I would definitely use a mayonnaise slice! The next time I am in a restaurant I will tell the server I have a “liquid ketchup allergy” and ask for ketchup slices. Just to see how they respond.

Let me know if you would use these things on your burger below!

Would You Use Ketchup Slices? Yes

No

I would at least try them View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

