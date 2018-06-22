Insta Poll: Ketchup SLICES?!
By Kris Mason
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 3:46 PM

Looks exactly like a Fruit Roll Up.  But it’s not.  It’s a slice of pure disappointment.  I would try it for sure but not sure that I would like it.  However, I would definitely use a mayonnaise slice!  The next time I am in a restaurant I will tell the server I have a “liquid ketchup allergy” and ask for ketchup slices.  Just to see how they respond.

Let me know if you would use these things on your burger below!

Would You Use Ketchup Slices?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! Keith Urban Crowd Sings Happy Birthday To Nicole Kidman The Self Stirring Coffee Mug Steve Martin/Martin Short: New Netflix Special Is Beyond Funny Woman Receives New Kidney From Former Babysitter Holy Moly! This Man WRITES And READS Upside Down!
Comments