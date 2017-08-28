The KLLL Grab Bag is something you should pay attention to. This is where we dig deep into our archives of music! You know how a grab bag works. You blindly reach in and get what you get! We have done exactly that with music!

When you hear “Here’s another song from the KLLL Grab Bag”, listen up because you never know what you are going to get! Classic’s, 90’s, early 2000’s, you name it, it’s in there. Anything and everything is in the KLLL Grab Bag.

You as a listener keep us in business. I could sit here and try to explain why with this keyboard, but instead, just trust me. We want to make sure you are getting what we like to think of as “the sound of Lubbock”. We don’t want to play what everyone else suggest we should play. We play what you want to hear. You ARE the City of Lubbock and we want to be your soundtrack! Which is why we have the “KLLL Music Insider Club” and the “KLLL Grab Bag”.