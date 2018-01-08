KLLL New Music: Brothers Osborne-Shoot Me Straight

I’ll be honest. I wasn’t exactly sure what I thought about Brothers Osborne after their single Stay A Little Longer. I’m not saying it’s a bad song. It’s a great song that had a great response from fans. The style of that song just wasn’t for me. Then I listened to the album. Then they released Ain’t My Fault. Now they have this song? These guys are killing it right now. They are excellent musicians and do quality work.

They reach out to a wide range of fans with this variety of music they have created over the course of their career. Stay A Little Longer being the song that is perfect for mainstream country radio listeners, appealing to women more than men. Ain’t My Fault and Shoot Me Straight being the songs that have that country blues feel and is appealing to men more than women. Just theory of mine really.

No matter how you listen, or which sound is your favorite, one thing is for sure. These guys are good.

