KLLL New Music Video: Jon Pardi-She Ain’t in It
By Kris Mason
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 6:03 PM

It is finally here.  This is my favorite heartbreak song that is on the radio right now.  It’s so damn good, and so is the video.

Related Content

Cody Johnson Sings The National Anthem at Rangers ...
Eagles Vs. Drones
Meet Angie & Kallie two angels at UMC!
Chris Young – Losing Sleep
The Rhetoric Continues
Unique Performance Stirs Fond Memories
Comments