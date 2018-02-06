KLLL New Music Video: Jon Pardi-She Ain’t in It By Kris Mason | Feb 6, 2018 @ 6:03 PM It is finally here. This is my favorite heartbreak song that is on the radio right now. It’s so damn good, and so is the video. 963KLLLCountryJon PardiKLLLKLLL New Music VideoKris MasonLubbockMusicMusic VideoVideo Related Content Cody Johnson Sings The National Anthem at Rangers ... Eagles Vs. Drones Meet Angie & Kallie two angels at UMC! Chris Young – Losing Sleep The Rhetoric Continues Unique Performance Stirs Fond Memories