KLLL New Music Video’s

I have another great list of new video’s today. Lanco, (above) with their new single “Greatest Love Story”, has a great song on their hands here. If you are single and enjoy being single, songs like this can really make you want to take that dive for life. You know, marriage.

We are all familiar with Midland’s hit song “Drinkin’ Problem” and the video that came along with it. What some may not know is that Midland did a video for a song that is not on their new album “On the Rocks”. It’s Called “Fourteen Gears”. The song is about truckin’, end of story. I like this song for a couple of reasons. First of all, like all Midland tunes, it has a vintage sound so of course, I like that. Secondly, it reminds me of hauling loads with my grandfather as a kid. He was a very dedicated, very hard working truck driver. He lived the life these guys are singing about.

The latest from Lee Brice, “Boy” is about being a father. It’s a powerful song with great lyrics. The video is good too!

And this one from Tim and Faith called “The Rest of Our Life” is a great song as well. Although, watching the video at first, may make you reconsider that marriage thing. 😀

