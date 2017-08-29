KLLL’s New Music Videos!
By Kris Mason
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 2:29 PM

You could find all of these videos yourself very easily.  Just like I did.  But, thanks to my hard work and dedication, you have them all right here on my blog.

This is just a few of the latest videos to emerge from artists.  I am going to start doing this on a regular basis.  Mainly for those of you who are like I am.  A new song comes out, and I always want to see the video.  Also because it’s something to watch when you are bored.

I posted Midland’s video a few months ago when I first saw it.  Since it’s still new, I’m gonna post it again!

Midland-“Drinkin’ Problem

Brett Eldridge-‘Something I’m Good At”

Old Dominion-“No Such Thing As A broken Heart”

Chris Janson-“Fix A Drink”

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina-“What If’s”

