Labor of Love Blood Drive
By Sean Dillon
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 10:44 AM

Join United Blood Services at 48th & University this week for the Labor of Love Blood Drive.

Times of the drive:

9A-4P Monday, Wednesday and Friday

12P-6P Tuesday / Thursday

9A-2P Saturday

Give the gift of life today!

Related Content

4th on Broadway Parade
Garth Brooks Concert Information HQ
Ultimate Prom Photo Bomb!
Are Flower Girls And Ring Bearers Being Replaced B...
Why Being There Matters
Ghost or Hoax at Stanley Hotel in Estes Park?
Comments