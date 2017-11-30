Lady Raider Basketball Falls To No. 19 Texas A&M Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders had their three-game win streak halted as they fell to No. 19 Texas A&M, 90-56, Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

In its first trip to Lubbock since joining the Southeastern Conference, Texas A&M (4-1) got out to a hot start in the opening quarter and held off the Lady Raiders (3-2) the remainder of the day.

Four Aggies finished in double figures, including a career-high 30 from freshman Chennedy Carter, who entered as the team’s leading scorer. A&M also got 16 points from junior Anriel Howard and 14 apiece from senior Jasmine Lumpkin and junior Danni Williams.

Sophomore Brittany Brewer led Texas Tech in scoring for the second-straight outing with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while posting a team-high seven rebounds and matching her career high with four blocks. Freshman Lyndsey Whilby provided a spark off the bench with nine points, four rebounds and zero turnovers in 24 minutes.

The Aggies shot 68 percent from the field in the first quarter and capitalized on six of their eight three point attempts to gain a 34-5 advantage after one. The Lady Raiders found their footing after the first stanza and battled A&M to a 56-51 game from the second quarter on.

An 11-3 start to the fourth would bring the Lady Raiders to as close as 23 with 5:45 to go, but A&M responded with a 13-2 run to help close the game.

POST-GAME NOTES

The Lady Raiders now hold a 55-20 lead in the all-time series and 27-4 advantage in Lubbock.

The Lady Raiders move to 84-62 all-time against members of the Southeastern Conference.

Sophomore Brittany Brewer has now led the Lady Raiders in scoring each of the last two games.

Sunday marked the first time Tech hasn’t had at least four players finish in double figures.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech concludes its six-game home stand as LSU comes to town as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Thurs., Nov. 30, for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on FOX Sports Southwest Plus. It will be the eighth time the two teams have met and the second time in Lubbock. The Lady Raiders will be looking for their first win against the Tigers.

