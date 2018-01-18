Lady Raiders complete Texas Tech Basketball sweep in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lady Raider Basketball earned its first Big 12 win of the season with a 68-56 victory over Kansas on Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders (7-11, 1-6 Big 12) opened up with a 12-5 first quarter, holding Kansas (11-7, 2-5 Big 12) to just two points in the first nine minutes of action.

The Jayhawks scored only eight points in the second quarter, making only one field goal and went 6-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Tech outscored the Jayhawks again in the third quarter, 16-15, to hold onto the lead.

In the final quarter, the Lady Raiders when 13-for-18 from the free throw line to finish out the game with the first Big 12 win of the season.

Texas Tech held Kansas 0-for-13 from the perimeter for the first three periods. The Lady Raiders had 50+ rebounds for the fifth time this season.

Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures for the eighth time this season. Tech is now 6-2 when four or more players score double-digit points.

Senior Jada Terry led the team with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block. Erin DeGrate followed with 12 points in just 10 minutes of play. Freshman Lyndsey Whilby added 11 points to the Lady Raiders total while Brielle Blaire scored in double figures for the fourth time in five games.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return home to host No. 9 Texas on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on FOX Sports Networks.

Jessika McKernan

The post Lady Raiders Clinch First Big 12 Win appeared first on Rock 101.1.