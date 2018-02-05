Lady Raiders Clinch Win Over TCU
By Sean Dillon
Feb 5, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Texas Tech defeats in-state rival during non-conference match
 
FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 8/7 Women’s Tennis team stayed undefeated with a 4-2 victory over TCU Saturday afternoon.
 
The Lady Raiders (4-0) clinched the doubles point with wins on courts two and three over the Horned Frogs (2-3). Doubles pair Gabriela Talaba and Felicity Maltby captured a 6-2 win on court two just before Lana Rush and Alex Valenstein picked up a 6-3 victory on court three.
 
TCU’s Stevie Kennedy tied the match, 1-1, with a two-set win on court four over Valenstein. The Horned Frogs took a 2-1 advantage after Sarah Dvorak fell to Marie Norris (6-3, 6-3) in her first loss of the season.
 
Talaba tied it up for the Lady Raiders with her two-set victory (7-5, 6-1) on court one over Donika Bashota. Maltby gave the Lady Raiders a 3-2 lead after defeating No. 71 Aleksa Cveticanin in a tough three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-2).
 
Senior Sabrina Federici clinched the match with her 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 win on court three. She stayed undefeated on the season with a perfect 6-0 record
 
UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders travel to Madison, Wis., for the ITA Indoor National Championships on Feb. 9-12. Tech is one of 16 teams to make the tournament.
 
