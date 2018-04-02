Lady Raiders Defeat No. 27 Tulsa, 4-1

Texas Tech earns fifth ranked win of the season

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 17 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team closed out non-conference play with a 4-1 win over No. 27 Tulsa on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Raiders (12-4) snapped Tulsa’s (16-4) four-match win streak and the win marked Tech’s fifth ranked victory of the season.

The Golden Hurricane came out and won the doubles point with wins on courts one and three.

In her first match this season, senior Katelyn Jackson captured a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tulsa’s Rouxanne Janse van Rensburg on court six.

Felicity Maltby earned her sixth win of the season on court two after defeating Tamara Kupkova in straight sets (6-2, 6-0).

Senior Sabrina Federici picked up her 10th win of the season and fifth on court three with her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Martha Matoula.

Alex Valenstein improved to 3-0 on court five for the season as she took down Shura Poppe in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 27 Tulsa – Wednesday, March 28

Singles

No. 11 Gabriela Talaba (TTU) vs. #75 Ksenia Laskutova (Tulsa): DNF No. 41 Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. Tamara Kupkova (Tulsa): 6-2, 6-0 No. 78 Sabrina Federici (TTU) def. Martha Matoula (Tulsa): 6-2, 6-1 No. 85 Sarah Dvorak (TTU) vs. Vera Ploner (Tulsa): DNF Alex Valenstein (TTU) def. Shura Poppe (Tulsa), 6-2, 6-4 Katelyn Jackson (TTU) def. Rouxanne Janse van Rensburg (Tulsa): 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Laskutova/Matoula (Tulsa) def. No. 8 Dvorak/Federici (TTU): 6-4 No. 68 Maltby/Talaba (TTU) vs. Ploner/Poppe (Tulsa): DNF Kupkova/van Rensburg/ def. Rush/Valenstein (TTU): 6-4

Jessika McKernan

