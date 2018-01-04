LUBBOCK, Texas – In the opening game of 2018, the Lady Raiders dropped a 60-47 decision to Kansas on Wednesday evening.

Texas Tech (6-8, 0-3) opened the game with a tough and emotional first quarter, allowing 24 points by Kansas (11-3, 2-1). The Lady Raiders regrouped at the half and battled back with a 21-11 third quarter, cutting the Jayhawk’s lead down to seven.

The Lady Raiders shot 50 percent from the field in the final quarter of the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas’ lead.

Sophomore Erin DeGrate posted a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double as a Lady Raider. The game also marked her fifth double-digit point game in six games.

Three Jayhawks scored in double figures led by junior Brianna Osorio who scored 19 points.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to TCU for the final Sunday game of the season. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on FSN.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Lady Raiders Drop 60-47 Decision to Kansas appeared first on Rock 101.1.