Lady Raiders Drop Heartbreaker to Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raiders battled back from a 21-point deficit, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 66-54 to Iowa State Saturday evening.

Texas Tech falls to 6-11, 0-6 in Big 12 play while Iowa State snapped their four game losing streak and improved to 8-9, 2-4 in league play.

After trailing 42-24 at the half, the Lady Raiders battled to the end, outscoring the Cyclones 30-24 in the second half.

Freshman Angel Hayden came in and was the spark the Lady Raiders needed in the fourth quarter. She gave the Cyclone guards trouble and forced several turnovers. In a career-high 26 minutes of action she had seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and zero turnovers.

Senior Brielle Blaire led the team with 11 points, marking her ninth double-digit point game of the season and third in the last four games. She also had four boards and only one turnover in 30 minutes of play.

Senior Jada Terry followed with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Raiders.

Three Cyclones scored in double figures led by Madison Wise who had 17 points and five rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders head to Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 17 before returning to United Supermarkets Arena for a matchup with Texas on Jan. 20.

Jessika McKernan

