Senior Jada Terry leads team with 18 points

AMES, Iowa – The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders (7-19, 1-14 Big 12) opened the game on a 7-2 run, hitting all three shots taken. Iowa State (11-14, 5-9 Big 12) made a comeback with 13-2 run in a five-minute stretch. The Cyclones pushed away with a 22-14 first quarter.

Texas Tech battled back in the third period, holding the Cyclones to just 18 percent from beyond the arc.

Tech pulled within eight with two minutes to play, but a 4-0 run by the Cyclones ended the Lady Raiders chances.

Senior Jada Terry led the team with 18 points, four rebounds and a steal. She has scored double-digit points in five of the last seven games. Sophomore Brittany Brewer recorded her third double-digit rebound game of the season with 10 boards.

Two Cyclones scored in double figures led by junior Bridget Carleton who scored 25 points. Emily Durr followed with 20 points for the Cyclones.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return home to host TCU on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip. The game will air on FOX Sports Southwest.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Lady Raiders Fall at Iowa State appeared first on Rock 101.1.