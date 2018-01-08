Lady Raiders Fall at TCU, 93-72

Four Lady Raiders score in double figures for the seventh time this season

FORT WORTH, Texas – A hard-fought battle between the Lady Raiders and TCU ended in a 93-72 defeat on the road.

Down 13 points after the first quarter, Texas Tech (6-9, 0-4) battled back with a 22-14 run to cut TCU’s (10-5, 1-3) lead down to five. The Horned Frogs closed the half with a 7-0 run to extend their lead back to 10.

Out of the half, the Lady Raiders made 10 field goals and scored 25 points against the Horned Frogs. But TCU outscored Tech, 19-9, in the final period to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the game.

Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures for the seventh time this season. Senior Brielle Blaire led the team with 19 points, tying her career high, and five rebounds. Lyndsey Whilby scored 12 points, all coming from the three-point line.

Sophomore Erin DeGrate tallied her sixth double figure game of the season with 11 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes of play. Grayson Bright followed with 10 points, marking her first double-digit point game of the season.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders welcome Oklahoma for a midweek matchup on Wednesday at 6 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

