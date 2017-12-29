Lady Raiders Fall in Big 12 Opener

Recee’ Caldwell led the team with 20 points

LUBBOCK, Texas – In the Big 12 opener, the Lady Raiders fell to No. 24 Oklahoma State, 98-57.

Texas Tech (6-6, 0-1) jumped out to a hot start in the opening period, shooting 50 percent from the field and 60 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Raiders opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run, taking the lead over Oklahoma State (10-2, 1-0) 26-21. The Cowgirls battled back and took a 36-28 lead into the break.

Oklahoma State came out of the half with a 31-point third quarter and held onto the lead for the rest of the game.

Junior Recee’ Caldwell led the team with 20 points, five assists and two rebounds. In her first game as a Lady Raider, McKenzie Calvert scored seven points and racked up two rebounds and an assist against the Cowgirls.

Kaylee Jensen led the Cowgirls with 26 points while Loryn Goodwin added 20 points to OSU’s total.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to action on Sunday as they travel to No. 6 Baylor. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

