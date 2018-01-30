Lady Raiders Fall to No. 19/22 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Lady Raiders dropped an 80-62 decision to No. 19/22 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech (7-14, 1-9 Big 12) outshot the Cowgirls (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) in all four quarters and finished shooting 45.8 percent compared to OSU’s 39.7 percent from the field.

The Cowgirls got to the line 19 times and scored 17 points compared to Tech’s five from the charity stripe.

Tech kept the game at a 7-point difference for most of the game until OSU outscored the Lady Raiders 27-14 in the third quarter to take a 64-46 lead into the final period.

Senior Jada Terry led the team with 14 points and a career high 15 rebounds, marking her third double-double of the season and eighth of her career. Sophomore Brittany Brewer had a great showing, scoring 10 of her 14 total points in the opening quarter.

Junior Zuri Sanders tallied 11 rebounds for her second double-figure rebound game of the season.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders will have a bye week before hosting Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Jessika McKernan

