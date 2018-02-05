Lady Raiders Fall to No. 3 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped a 90-44 decision to the No. 3-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor improves to 21-1 on the season, 11-0 in Big 12 play while the Lady Raiders fall to 7-15, 1-10 in the league.

The Lady Raiders played point-for-point with Baylor for most of the first quarter. But a 15-0 run by the Lady Bears pushed their lead to 21-6.

Tech fought back to close the gap with a 17-point second quarter. But that wasn’t enough as Baylor came out of the half with a 48-point second half to seal the win.

Tech won the steal battle, picking up seven steals while Baylor only had six. The Lady Raiders the Lady Bears to turn the ball over 15 times while recorded 16 of their own, tying the team low during league play.

Senior Jada Terry led the team with 10 points, six rebounds and a steal. Sophomore Grayson Bright followed with eight points, two assists and two steals. Junior Zuri Sanders was one rebound shy of another double-digit rebound game.

Five Lady Bears scored in double figures led by Juicy Landrum who scored 20 points. The Lady Raiders held junior Kalani Brown to just 11 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Kansas State on Wednesday for the first meeting of the season with the Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

