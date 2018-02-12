Lady Raiders Fall to No. 4 Georgia

Senior Sarah Dvorak goes 2-1 against ranked opponents this weekend

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 8 Lady Raiders ended their run at the ITA Indoor National Championships as the fell to No. 4 Georgia, 4-1 on Sunday.

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) captured the doubles point with back-to-back wins on courts two and three.

Texas Tech’s (5-2) No. 16 doubles duo Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici led No. 8 Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc, 5-4, before the Bulldogs clinched the point.

In singles play, Georgia went up 3-0 after capturing wins on courts five and six. No. 108 Sarah Dvorak earned the Lady Raiders only point of the match with her 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 71 Coppoc. She is now 7-2 on the season and 4-1 against ranked opponents.

Georgia’s Kennedy Shaffer clinched the match as she defeated No. 44 Felicity Maltby in straight sets (6-3, 7-5).

The Lady Raiders return to action on Friday, Feb. 23, as they host Arizona for a 2 p.m. match.

ITA Indoor National Championships

#8 Texas Tech vs. #4 Georgia

Quarterfinal Consolation

DOUBLES

#16 Dvorak/Federici vs. #8 Christofi/Coppoc: 5-4, unfinished #18 Gould/Jokic def. Talaba/Maltby: 6-4 Shaffer/Goulak def. Rush/Valenstein: 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 2

SINGLES

#13 Gabriela Talaba vs. #8 Katarina Jokic: 6-4, 5-3, unfinished Kennedy Shaffer def. #44 Felicity Maltby: 6-3, 7-5 #72 Sabrina Federici vs. #39 Marta Gonzalez: 6-1, 2-6, 1-0, unfinished #108 Sarah Dvorak def. #71 Morgan Coppoc: 6-3, 6-2 Mariana Gould def. Lana Rush: 6-2, 6-3 Annette Goulak def. Reagan Collins: 6-1, 6-1

Order of finish: 6, 5, 4, 2

Jessika McKernan

