Lady Raiders Fall to No. 6 Texas

Texas Tech drops hard fought battle to in-state rivals, 4-2

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 15 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team dropped a heartbreaker to No. 6 Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Tech drops to 14-5 on the season, 3-2 in Big 12 play. Texas (16-4, 6-0 Big 12) continues its undefeated streak in conference action.

The Lady Raiders clinched wins on courts two and three to win the doubles point over the Longhorns. Doubles pair Alex Valenstein and Katelyn Jackson gave the Lady Raiders a quick 1-0 advantage in doubles with their 6-1 win. Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba clinched the point with a 6-4 victory on court two.

Tech is one of two teams in the Big 12 to win the doubles point over the Longhorns.

Senior Sabrina Federici dropped a two-set match to #67 Petra Granic, giving the Longhorns their first point of the match.

Valenstein gave the Lady Raiders its second point of the day with her 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Bojana Markovic on court four. Valenstein has won seven in a row and is 5-2 when playing on court four this season.

Talaba forced a third set over No. 1 Bianca Turati with a 6-2 win in set two. Turati clinched the second point for the Longhorns with a 6-0 win in set three.

On court two, Maltby fell in straight sets (7-6 (4), 6-4) to Anna Turati as Texas took a 3-2 advantage in the match.

It all came down to courts five and six. Senior Katelyn Jackson was down 3-4 in the second set and came back to tie it 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker. Jackson won the set with an 8-6 score in tiebreaks and moved onto a third set.

Sarah Dvorak won the first set over Marta Perez-Mur and had a 5-4 lead in the second set before Perez-Mur won three-straight games to force a decisive third set. Perez-Mur clinched the match for the Longhorns with a 6-3 win in the third set.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders continue Big 12 action next weekend at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Tech will face the Sooners on Friday at 5 p.m. before taking on the Cowgirls on Sunday at 1 p.m.

