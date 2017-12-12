Lady Raiders Host Prairie View A&M Wednesday

Texas Tech closes out non-conference slate with three home games beginning Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider Basketball returns to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday as they host Prairie View A&M.

The game begins a three-game homestand to close out the non-conference slate for the Lady Raiders. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team.

Wednesday’s contest will be streamed live on TexasTech.TV can be heard through the Texas Tech Sports Network on 107.7 FM or on TexasTech.com.

In the last meeting, the Lady Raiders defeated Prairie View, 85-43, marking Tech’s fourth win of the season. Five Lady Raiders scored double-digit points led by Brittany Brewer and Recee’ Caldwell who each scored 16 points.

Tech leads the all-time series 5-0 against the Panthers and 4-0 when playing in Lubbock.

The Panthers enter the matchup on a six-game skid after falling to Clemson, 64-58. Despite the loss, Prairie View had two players with double figures, led by Shala Dobbins who scored 19 for the Panthers.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase reserved tickets to Wednesday’s game for $8 online at TexasTech.com. General admission tickets can be purchased in person on gameday for as low as $5 at the United Supermarkets Arena Ticket Office starting two hours prior to tipoff.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans are reminded to go clear at all Lady Raider Basketball games. The new clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena. For more information, CLICK HERE.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders welcome UT-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday for the Throwback Game inside the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

