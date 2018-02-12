Tech falls to No. 5 North Carolina in ITA Indoor quarterfinals

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 8 Lady Raiders dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 5 North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels (8-0) captured the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Texas Tech (5-1) earned the win on court three to force UNC to play out the doubles. Duo Alex Valenstein and Lana Rush defeated Marika Akkerman and Makenna Jones, 6-4, marking their sixth win of the season.

In singles play, No. 78 Alexa Graham took down #108 Sarah Dvorak in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) giving the Tar Heels a 2-0 advantage.

Senior No. 13 Gabriela Talaba scored the Lady Raiders’ lone point with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 6 Alle Sanford. The win was her first over a Top 10 opponent this season.

North Carolina captured its third and fourth points of the match with back-to-back wins on courts four and three, advancing to the semifinals.

The Lady Raiders will face No. 4 Georgia in the quarterfinal consolation on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

ITA Indoor National Championships

#8 Texas Tech vs. #5 North Carolina

Quarterfinals

DOUBLES

#30 Aney/Graham def. #16 Federici/Dvorak, 6-4 #20 Sanford/Daavettila def. Talaba/Maltby, 4-6 Valenstein/Rush def. Akkerman/Jones, 6-4

SINGLES

#13 Gabriela Talaba def. #6 Alle Sanford: 6-3, 6-4 #44 Felicity Maltby vs. #10 Makenna Jones: 4-6, 5-6, unfinished #52 Sara Daavettila def. #72 Sabrina Federici: 6-3, 6-4 #21 Jessie Aney def. Alex Valenstein: 7-5, 6-3 #78 Alexa Graham def. #108 Sarah Dvorak: 6-0, 6-1 Lana Rush vs. Chloe Ouellet-Pizer: 7-6(3), 3-5

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Lady Raiders Suffer First Loss of the Season appeared first on Rock 101.1.