Lady Raiders Sweep Saint Mary’s

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 8 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team advanced to the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 sweep over Saint Mary’s on Friday.

The Lady Raiders (2-0) opened the match with back-to-back wins on courts two and three to clinch the doubles point. Doubles duo Alex Valenstein and Lana Rush paired up to take a quick 6-0 victory on court three. Teammates Gabriela Talaba and Felicity Maltby captured the point with a 6-2 win on court two.

In singles play, senior Sabrina Federici gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead with her 6-1, 6-1 win over Saint Mary’s Clementine Clement on court three. She is now 5-0 on the season and 2-0 when playing at the No. 3 position.

Maltby push the Lady Raiders to a 3-0 advantage as she took a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Kareena Manji. Valenstein clinched the match point with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court four over Vanessa Nommensen.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders will face Wichita State in the championship match tomorrow at 1 p.m. for a chance to advance to the ITA Indoor National Championships for the third straight season.

Jessika McKernan

