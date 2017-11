Who purchased this? $400 Million?! The bidding began at $75 Million and quickly went up from there. The rarest of rare Leonardo Da Vinci paintings. Leonardo Di Caprio’s net worth is half of what this painting is worth, so we know he didn’t buy it. Random fact there for ya.

There is some speculation about it being fake. The fact that there is light reflecting in the object in his left hand, according to experts, is not a “mistake” Leo would have made.