Let’s Get Involved

Lubbock is in a crisis and in desperate need of foster homes. 1 out of every 4 kids removed are being sent out of this area because we have no homes in this area to place them in. It is one thing to be removed from your birth parents but to be separated from your community and in many cases your siblings is beyond traumatizing to already traumatized children.

CPS along with other local Child Placing Agencies are hosting a 5k to raise awareness of the local crisis.

It is a family friendly event and even if folks don’t want to participate in the 5k they are still encouraged to come out and enjoy the other activities.

This is also a great opportunity to not only gain awareness but meet with agencies face to face and get information about fostering.

I would encourage anyone that has ever been interested in fostering or curious about the process or know someone that is to attend this event. We all have a part to play in making a difference in someone’s life we just have to take the time to do it.