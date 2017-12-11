Let’s Talk About This Watershed Moment

I caught part of this interview this morning while I was getting ready and this huge “watershed moment” as they are calling it, there are a few things that make me mad about this and it has everything to do with defining terms.

So I’ve been watching all of this that is going on just because this will shape our societies future.

As we all know the accusations against Trump are being drummed back up, I’m sure it’s because people are seeing through the BS that the new tax plan is terrible and will doom us all. It won’t, things will actually be beneficial for many of us. But that is a whole different blog.

What you need to know is Trump has 16 accusers. The three that I heard this morning had a few moments where I went, some of this is their own fault.

I know what your thinking… Oh now she’s victim shaming! No I’m not victim shaming, I’m just going to point out a few things that I feel are weird in this interview.

Miss North Carolina of course had contact with Trump and her experience has no touching, no kissing, no kitty grabbing. She felt diminished because he leered at her and then walked around backstage in the dressing area at the Miss America beauty pageant, like he “owned the place”… Uhm, okay. So a man objectified you at an event that was based pretty proportionately on your looks? My next question is why did you do pageants if you didn’t like being leered at by old men? Oh, that’s right it was for the scholarship money. Let’s face it, this was a televised event, there were hundreds of thousands of dirty old men leering at you… Are you going to go after them too? No… That might seem ridiculous. As for Trump walking around like he owned the place. He kind of did own the place. He purchased the Miss Universe Organization in 1996 to the tune of $10 million. So technically he did own the place. Do I think what he did was in bad form, quiet possibly, but I am not Trump’s moral compass, nor is my name Jiminy Cricket.

Let’s move on to the next accuser who says Trump stole a kiss and then asked for her phone number. I was thinking about this and then it dawned on me that I should take my husband to court for stealing a kiss. When we were dating early on I had to really feel my now husband out. I honestly leery of a guy that was so good to me, so I needed to know if this was for real or if it was an act. So I played my hand very close to the vest. Then he stole a kiss. I honestly didn’t know what to think. Did I want it? Did I not want it? Was it good? Was it bad? What was it?… Ultimately it made me smile, so the only trip to the courthouse we made was for our marriage license. Next not being that troublesome woman… That comment makes me mad. The whole whine, “I wasn’t taught to be that girl” mentality. You weren’t taught to stand up for yourself in any sense? Really??? I mean do you watch movies? There are more than damsel in distress films.

Lastly, I have a hard time believing women who sit on something for 30 years and told no one. If something like this happened to me I would tell everyone who would listen and I do mean everyone! I would also work my hardest to ruin them. Word of mouth is a powerful thing.

I will say that some of these allegations make my skin crawl because of the victim mentality. Ladies, we have got to stop being the victims of every little thing and speak up when these things go down, not years after the fact.

As for those of you who think this will get Trump impeached that would be incorrect. If you are looking for a case study I recommend picking up the Starr Report. It wasn’t diddling interns that got Clinton impeached it was perjury.

How this all plays out will be interesting if it makes it that far.