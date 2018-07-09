Little Girl Overcomes Challenges To Take First Steps
By mudflap
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

This is a powerful video that should teach us a great lesson about challenges.

Life hasn’t been easy for Maya Tisdale, who was born four months early and weigh only one pound, 10 ounces.  At 2 yrs old she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and she wasn’t able to walk without help.

But in May, Maya underwent a special surgery that would hopefully help her ability to walk on her own one day.  That day came a lot sooner than anyone had expected.

She ditched her canes and finally took some steps on her own.  Her reaction is priceless.

 

