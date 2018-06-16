Live From The KLLL Studios: Wynn Williams

This was a last minute thing. Last minute meaning Wynn hollered at me around noon. Said he was on the road headed to town, let’s make something happen. Arrived at 4:30 and we made something happen. The video quality is not great but the sound is. Thats all that really matters with this dude. He’s good. Singer/Songwriter Wynn Williams out of College Station rollin’ into Red Raider land with some good honky tonkin’ two steppin’ music. They’re on to something over in Aggie Land with this guy.

I had no time for editing so there are two videos. Both appear to be the same but are not.

Its actually kind of funny. The only way to tell the difference in the videos is the EXTREMELY slight difference in their facial expressions.

Wynn performed “Man, What A Woman” and “Words Fly”. Both are very good but I have to say, “Words Fly” takes it!

Wynn Williams reminds me of the “cowboy hat era”. I should specify on what that means. A good example is George Strait. He’s a good example of anything country really but George kept the “cowboy hat era” alive. When Nashville leaned towards sequins and tighter pants, George stuck with the hat. Shortly there after it became one of his trademarks. Wynn Williams just has that traditional feel and I can dig it!

Have to give love to a good buddy of mine and great Lubbock artist, Greg Maldo for setting this up and a huge thank you to the Wynn Williams, Lyndsey Torrez (Bass), and Caleb Barnett (Drums) for stopping by the studio! Check out wynnwilliamsmusic.com for more info!

Also, for more info on Randall King checkout randallkingmusic.com

