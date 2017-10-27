Look Beyond the Headlines

I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Look beyond what is being fed to you, by the mainstream media.

Wait, can I say that? I think I can, because a lot of times I am a cog in the media machine. Granted I can be a rather squeaky one, I feel that telling you to look beyond what is being spoon fed to you is me just being a responsible human. Let’s remove the reporter part of this just for fun. I’m telling you as one human to another make sure you are getting your news and information from more than one source.

While I am by no means trying to down play what Weinstein did, I want you to look past the tragedy that is being dispensed in Hollywood and look at what else is happening. Yes, I know that Weinsteins accusers are now at 60. I also know that there is one allegation against Bush senior that is popping up everywhere, but there is one very important thing that many people are trying to sweep under the rug.

I thought I was handling all the information pretty well, then this came across my feed.

So @DonaldJTrumpJr takes one meeting and it triggers a 9 month phony investigation Hillary takes $110 million from Russia and no one cares — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 25, 2017

Hillary took $142 mill from Russia, Podesta got $30 mil, his brother is a paid Russian agent, and they accused Trump of Russia ties? — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 25, 2017

News broke Tuesday Night that the one thing, the DNC and Hillary Clinton have been accusing President Trump of doing, which if were speaking in broad terms is being in bed with Russia, it turns out it was Hillary. Not only her, but the Clinton Foundation, the DNC and several others.

This was no little pay out either folks. $142 MILLION… That is a huge campaign contribution. Let’s not play footsie with it, that’s exactly what it was, it was a campaign contribution from a foreign power, to influence a government election. OMG!!! This is so beyond wrong I don’t know where to begin. I know people will argue that America has done something similar, but this is beyond measure.

It’s come out that Clinton sold weapons grade Uranium to Russia while sitting as Secretary of State and all arrows are pointing to the fact that Russia probably sold some to North Korea.

However, the craziest part of this ordeal is the media’s coverage of it. If you Google search the topic, the top hits are on typically more conservative leaning news sites. It isn’t even a major headline, that the dossier they were trying to corner Trump with was fake let alone the massive amounts of money Hillary was receiving from Russia, at CNN. Oddly enough the Washington Post comes up as a top 4 link, which I’m kind of impressed by.

Not only is this not a headline, it isn’t trending, because isn’t that the measure of a good news story now? Does it trend?

Every single hysterical 'Trump-Russia collusion' story trended. Now the whole thing has collapsed & embroiled Hillary. Radio silence. 😄 pic.twitter.com/WbYaNxRXkB — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 25, 2017

Despite the fact that this isn’t trending like Alyssa Millano’s #MeToo tweet, that doesn’t mean that the people who are aware of this headline don’t have an opinion about it.

So Hillary Clinton lost a "rigged" election, (to her favor) spent 1.2 billion on campaign AND colluded w/Russia AKA dossier. WHAT A LOSER!! — Mark Cyr (@MarkCyr8) October 25, 2017

I'm not a betting man, but I'd bet all I own there are about 33,000 emails out there somewhere of communication between Hillary and Russia!! — Rick Allison (@rallison1962) October 25, 2017

I want to know every Democrat and Republican name who worked with Hillary Clinton and the Russia Dossier. Expose Everyone #WednesdayWisdom — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 25, 2017

I will admit that during all the allegations that Trump was in bed with Russia I laughed and said that more than likely it is some dirty life long government official who is in bed with Russia… and more than likely its the one doing the pointing. Then God smiles and rewards me with this.

I will say that as an American I am deeply troubled by what is going on here. I’m troubled on many levels, like this is the woman that other women aspire to be? I don’t. I don’t want to lie, cheat and figuratively or literally jump in bed with whoever to get what I want.

I’m troubled by the fact that there will be people who still support this woman who was more than willing to sell the US over to a communist country for the price of an election.

I’m worried that this will not be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is treason at its finest and I think that Hillary should suffer the consequences of her actions, but I’m pretty sure that she won’t.

I’m worried this will be treated like a lot of other white collar crime and just kind of swept under the rug. Hillary gets her hand swatted and then she is left to proceed to do it again. Unfortunately with the North Korea weapons testing, this is not going to be a victim less crime… and for those of you who think that white collar crime is victim less you need to reassess that thought.

So folks, I ask you one human to another, no… one American to another, look past the distractions that you are being fed, and read beyond just the headlines. Our country depends on it.