Lubbock 2017 Spring Commencement Schedule

Story by Janet Tagupa, Staff Intern

Lubbock, TX – Spring is almost coming to an end but that just means new beginnings for hopeful graduates in the greater Lubbock area. Commencement time is here.

High School

Thursday, May 25th

Lubbock-Cooper H.S., 7:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena

Friday, May 26th

Monterey H.S., 6:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena

Saturday, May 27th

Estacado H.S., 9:30 a.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock H.S., 1:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena

Coronado H.S., 5:30 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena

Sunday, May 28th

Frenship H.S., 3:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech University

Friday, May 19th

3:00 p.m. Arts & Sciences

7:00 p.m. Graduate School

Saturday, May 20th

9:00 a.m. Architecture

Education

Engineering

Human Sciences

Visual & Performing Arts

1:30 p.m. Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Business Administration

Media & Communication

Honors College (EVHM & HAL majors only)

University Programs

Wind Energy

United Supermarkets Arena asks ALL participants of any graduation ceremony to not bring signs/banners and air horns/noisemakers, as they are prohibited and out of respect to everybody attending. There will be snacks and drinks available for purchase at the concession stands. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Watch the Live Stream the day of commencement, here.

Lubbock Christian University

Friday, May 5th

Graduate Commencement Ceremony – 7:30 p.m. @ McDonald Moody Auditorium

Saturday, May 6th

Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony – 10:00 a.m. @ Rip Griffin Center

