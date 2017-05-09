Lubbock 2017 Spring Commencement Schedule

Story by Janet Tagupa, Staff Intern
Lubbock, TX – Spring is almost coming to an end but that just means new beginnings for hopeful graduates in the greater Lubbock area. Commencement time is here.
For parents, family and loved ones who are traveling to Lubbock for graduation ceremonies, you can look at available hotels and rooms here before they are completely booked.
High School
Thursday, May 25th
Lubbock-Cooper H.S., 7:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena
Friday, May 26th
Monterey H.S., 6:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena
Saturday, May 27th
Estacado H.S., 9:30 a.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock H.S., 1:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena
Coronado H.S., 5:30 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena
Sunday, May 28th
Frenship H.S., 3:00 p.m. @ United Supermarkets Arena
Texas Tech University
Friday, May 19th
3:00 p.m. Arts & Sciences
7:00 p.m. Graduate School
Saturday, May 20th
9:00 a.m. Architecture
Education
Engineering
Human Sciences
Visual & Performing Arts
1:30 p.m. Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
Business Administration
Media & Communication
Honors College (EVHM & HAL majors only)
University Programs
Wind Energy
United Supermarkets Arena asks ALL participants of any graduation ceremony to not bring signs/banners and air horns/noisemakers, as they are prohibited and out of respect to everybody attending. There will be snacks and drinks available for purchase at the concession stands. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.
Watch the Live Stream the day of commencement, here.
Lubbock Christian University
Friday, May 5th
Graduate Commencement Ceremony – 7:30 p.m. @ McDonald Moody Auditorium
Saturday, May 6th
Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony – 10:00 a.m. @ Rip Griffin Center
Watch the Live Stream the day of commencement, here.