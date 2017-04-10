Lubbock Loses a Legend

Red Raider fans around the world are mourning the loss of Legendary Head Coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders Spike Dykes.

From 1986-1999 as head coach he led the Red Raiders to 82 wins. Dykes inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame was the 1st coach to lead the Red Raiders to 7 straight bowl eligible seasons. Though he lost his first bowl in the 1986 Independence Bowl, he led the Red Raiders to it’s 1st SWC title in 1994.

“He was a Lubbock Legend,” Jeff Scott said “Red Raiders all around the country are mourning today.”