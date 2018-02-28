Lubbock Police Have A New Puppy Who NEEDS A Name (Scroll down for link)

****PUPPY POLL****

Ok, ladies and gentlemen…..we need your help! You see, we’ve got a special new teammate (pictured below) coming on board here. She’s a young lady that we anticipate doing GREAT things at the Police Department!

However, before she gets started, we need YOUR help naming her! In fact, starting RIGHT NOW, we’re opening this “Puppy Poll” to come up with the perfect name!

Here are the options!

1. Stella

2. Harley

3. Justice

4. Angel

DIRECTIONS TO VOTE: Below are name options listed in the comments. Please either “like” or “love” your favorite name. Voting will close on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and whichever name gets the most likes/loves will be the name this little one will get!

Be sure and pay close attention in the coming weeks as we explain more about this precious pup, why she’s coming on board….and of course, the name she will end up with! We can’t wait to introduce you to her….so, let the voting begin!