Luke Bryan: ABC Documentary

Luke Bryan will be the subject of an ABC documentary called Living Every Day: Luke Bryan, with Robin Roberts from Good Morning America.

Letting y’all in on a day in the life. Tune in 11/6 on @ABCNetwork with @RobinRoberts pic.twitter.com/406bgNrNZd — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 24, 2017

Living Every Day: Luke Bryan gives fans a look at his life beyond the gyrating hip performances. The doc introduces you to his wife Caroline, his kids, nephew, dogs, his dogs dogs and probably his grandma. You get the idea. There is also an interview with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood in there somewhere.

Perhaps it is Luke Bryan’s rough journey that got ABC’s attention. At the age of 19 he lost his older brother to a car accident. Which is how the song “Drink a Beer” came about. Then, as he started to make a name for himself in Nashville, his sister passed away in her home.

Losing two young siblings would be very difficult. The fact that Luke Bryan stayed the course, stayed positive, and is still going strong in the music business today, says a lot about his character. Not everyone likes his music, but you can’t deny that he’s a warrior.

Here’s to the journey! Living Every Day: Luke Bryan airs November 6th on ABC.

