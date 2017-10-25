Luke Bryan: ABC Documentary
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 25, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
Luke Bryan performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan will be the subject of an ABC documentary called Living Every Day:  Luke Bryan, with Robin Roberts from Good Morning America.

Living Every Day:  Luke Bryan gives fans a look at his life beyond the gyrating hip performances.  The doc introduces you to his wife Caroline, his kids, nephew, dogs, his dogs dogs and probably his grandma.  You get the idea.  There is also an interview with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood in there somewhere.

Perhaps it is Luke Bryan’s rough journey that got ABC’s attention.  At the age of 19 he lost his older brother to a car accident.  Which is how the song “Drink a Beer” came about.  Then, as he started to make a name for himself in Nashville, his sister passed away in her home.

Losing two young siblings would be very difficult.  The fact that Luke Bryan stayed the course, stayed positive, and is still going strong in the music business today, says a lot about his character.  Not everyone likes his music, but you can’t deny that he’s a warrior.

Here’s to the journey!  Living Every Day:  Luke Bryan airs November 6th on ABC.

Follow me:

Facebook:  Kris Mason 

Twitter:  KLLLKris

Instagram:  krismason963

Snap Chat:  krisklll (Kris Mason)

 

Related Content

Single Mom Inspires “Riser” Video
Stupidity Is Not An Asset
Meet Little Jamie with Kris Mason from UMC
Noah’s Ark Recreated
11 Year Old Hears News That She’s Adopted
Wizard Of Oz Performance
Comments