Luke Bryan was performing some song somewhere and his fly was down. Someone from the crowd pointed this out to him. It seems to me that he was a little embarrassed by this. His body language tells me he was embarrassed. Understandably so! Performing in front of thousands with your zipper down could easily embarrass any guy.

In typical Luke Bryan fashion, he remedied his embarrassment with hip gyrating and pelvic thrusts.

Kelli D’Angelo: “I hope he zipped up before he started pelvic trusting”.