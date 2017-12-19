Luke Bryan: New Album Hits the Top of the Charts

Luke Bryan performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan’s new album What Makes You Country landed the top spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 as well as the Top Country Albums charts this week. I have not heard the album so I do not know if it is worthy or not. Sometimes the music business can be political.

I say “sometimes the music business can be political” like I actually know. I have never been involved in the music business aside from radio, so I do not know first hand. But when there is lot’s of money to be made, “politics” always shows it’s ugly face!

Anyway, Luke Bryan’s thoughts on the whole thing are as follows!

“So much thought goes into creating new music and I really try to write and find songs that I feel are staying true to me while staying fresh and fun. I try and imagine people singing along in their cars or with me at my shows. To have What Makes You Country go number-one is so exciting and rewarding for me, my team and my fans. It drives me to keep working harder and growing!”

His next television performance is Thursday, December 21st on ABC for the CMA Country Christmas encore. Next tour begins February 16th in Springfield, Missouri.

Congrats to Luke Bryan on the #1 album!

