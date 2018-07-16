Mac N Cheese With A Fork or Spoon?
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 11:08 AM

These past few days have been heaven for foodies.  National French fry day, National Mac n cheese day, National Ice Cream day…..on and on it goes.  Focusing in on National Mac n cheese day though,  Annie’s Homegrown foods, in conjunction with National Mac and Cheese Day –actually did a survey asking if mac n cheese should be eaten with a fork or a spoon.  According to their survey, 71 percent of adults prefer to eat their macaroni and cheese with a fork, while 28 percent use a spoon. Things are different for kids, though. Parents in 41 out of 50 states said they give their kids a spoon to eat mac ’n’ cheese — because it’s easier and less messy. ( survey info from the The Daily Meal)  For me, I don’t care if it’s through a straw…just give me the mac n cheese, please!

