Man accused of smuggling king cobras 🐍 in a potatoes chip can
By mudflap
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 6:38 AM

A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges  after customs officers found a shipment of three live king cobras, that’s right 3,  hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home.  There were also three albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles in the package.

Federal agents removed the cobras but delivered the turtles to Franco’s home in Monterey Park.

Jeff simple asks why would you want snakes?

Megan says “I don’t do snakes”

Mudflap – Is that a snake in your pocket  or some potatoes chips ?

