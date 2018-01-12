Man Attacked By Bear In Florida

A man said he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

Andrew said that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. and spotted the 4-foot bear standing next to him when he stepped outside. “I came outside and he was right there, and I tried to run but it wasn’t fast enough”.

He said he struggled to get away, but managed to get back through his front door.

“I’m just happy to be alive, it could’ve been a totally different story.”