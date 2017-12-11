Man Builds Giant Christmas Goat To Delight His Neighbors

A holiday tradition in the city of Gavie, Sweden, involves the people there building a 40 foot stature of a goat made out of straw in the town square

For the last 10 years, John of Moyock, North Carolina, had a Christamas tradition of watching the townspeople build this Goat each year. And each year he would vow to build his own.

Well John finally got around to it. He actually built a goat straw goat 🐐 9 feet tall. And when he lights it up after Thanksgiving, he throws a party that draws around 60 of his neighbors.

Throughout the holiday season, th Goat shines brightly for the neighborhood and passing traffic, creating a unique connection between the cites.

