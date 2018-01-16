Man Rips Hole in Throat While Trying to Hold in a Sneeze

Have you ever tried to hold in a sneeze? A public sneeze can be very embarrassing so most of us have held one in on occasion. After reading this, you may consider holding in a sneeze just like I have. A 34-year-old man in England was hospitalized for a week and was forced to use a feeding tube after he tried to hold in a sneeze and wound up rupturing his throat. The bizarre incident, written up Monday in the journal BMJ Case Reports, was diagnosed after an X-ray revealed air escaping from the man’s windpipe. He had shown up at Leicester Royal Infirmary complaining of painful swallowing and speaking immediately after the stifled sneeze occurred. “Halting a sneeze via blocking nostrils and mouth is a dangerous maneuver and should be avoided,” hospital doctors told the journal.

Man ruptures throat by stifling a sneeze – BBC News: http://www.bbc.com/news/health-42687970?ocid=socialflow_twitter

I’ve always heard that if you hold in a sneeze you could bust your eardrum so I try not to do that. Have you ever sneezed in the middle of a quiet moment at a wedding or during a prayer at church? Then you’ve probably tried to stifle a sneeze. Knowing this story I think I’ll just sneeze enthusiastically from now on!