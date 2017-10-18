Manna From the Heavens

I was wondering what type of wisdom I might be imparting on the blog today. In fact, I was wondering about this last night, then like manna from the heaven’s this got dropped in my lap.

So here it is, this is either the greatest movement forward in the gender fluidity movement or the biggest slap in the face of… well, everyone.

If you have to rub your eyes to make sure this isn’t a figment of your imagination, believe me when I say this isn’t a figment. This is very real… this is a picture of a literal demonic drag queen reading to children around age 4. Even better this was all taking place at the Michelle Obama Library in Long Beach, California. Oh the jokes… I will spare you the jokes.

However, this piece of information made for some interesting discussion with my husband and myself. Before I showed him this picture, I told my husband that how he answered the following question would determine if I would file for divorce.

I meant this all tongue and cheek and with a tone of levity that is lost in the written word.

I said, “Imagine for a moment we have a child, around the age of 3 or 4, and you take our child to a public library for story time.” I flash picture, “And this is what is sitting in front of our child. What would you do?”

I know there are women that are going to scream that I was trapping my husband. I know there are other people that will argue with my phrasing of the question. I also know that my husbands response will have people yelling as well… Over all the yelling I’ve heard over the years, I’ve honestly become deaf to it. Just because you don’t agree with me doesn’t make my opinion any more wrong than your opinion. Isn’t the saying, “Opinions are like butt holes, everyone has one and they all stink”?

So my husband took 15 seconds processed what he was looking at, with shock and curiosity plastered on his face. He then answered, “Yeah, I’d scoop up our little one and be on our way out the door.” That was the statement I was looking for. Then my husband added, “It might take me a minute to fully process what I’m looking at.” I would have to agree with that. It might take me a minute to process what exactly is going on before I get out of there, but none the less I would get my kids out of there in a hurry.

What ever happened to the sweet elder librarian who would sit and read to you in that loving tone that you thought only your grandmother possessed? Are those days forever gone?

This was all part of the library’s celebration of LGBTQ History Month. This alone was news to me. October has become a month with so many things, I don’t know weather to molest the boobs, cross dress, purchase LifeLock, or go beat up a bully. At this point I’m sure its all just a matter of a coin toss.

Here is a list of observances for the month of October in just the US:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Filipino American History Month

LGBT History Month

National Bullying Prevention Month

National Cyber Security Awareness Month

National Dental Hygiene Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

National Dyslexia Awareness Month

National Orthodontic Health Month

National Pastor Appreciation Month

National Physical Therapy Month

National Pit Bull Awareness Month

National Work and Family Month

Polish American Heritage Month

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

RETT Syndrome Awareness Month

Am I the only person that remembers October’s soul purpose was for the temps to drop and it allowed kids the opportunity to dress up as their favorite super hero and hit up the neighbors for candy? Surely I am not the only person to remember this.

Needless to say I am not the only person who is upset by the idea of having kids subjected to this.

Dr. Seuss books given by FLOTUS are refused by lib librarian but OK for this horror to read to children at "Michelle" Obama Library. 😳😲🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/p9jiN8amH9 — The Pizza Man (@sirnasty22) October 16, 2017

Michelle Obama's Library had a satanic Drag Queen Transgender demon w/ horns reading to kids. This what liberals want for your 4 yr old. 😡 pic.twitter.com/K30WJldg5X — Deplorable Melissa (@sweetatertot2) October 18, 2017

Disgusting Progressivism -Now why does it not surprise me to see Drag Queen & Michelle Obama in the same sentence? 🤔 https://t.co/qEfnYoZJCU — Anti-Resist Nate Dog (@HuevosDeChivo) October 16, 2017

Drag Queen story hour in the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library! You can't make this sh*t up! #California https://t.co/fGn1JqQ0sq — Joel 👊🐸👌 #MAGA (@st_marie) October 16, 2017

How you fall on the right and wrong of what this drag queen does is irrelevant. I’m thinking about the kids at this point. I mean think about when you were a kid. Did you have people questioning your “gender assignment”? I didn’t. I was a girl, who loved to spend time with her daddy and get dirty. I still love to play sports and I shoot guns, wear camo and kill things. I am however still very much a woman and enjoy the perks of being a woman. It maybe little things like a man holding open the door for me, but I still very much consider it a perk.

I know… I know… Don’t yell. I have seen the stories and heard lots of things about how kids know when they are young. Which I know it can be true I have a family member who liked to play dress up in dresses and heels, he and his partner are very happy raising his partners little girl… However, he is by no means a drag queen. And if I recall there was no one pushing their agenda at him.

Let me just leave you with this though. How often does your kid change their mind about something? Look at a question as simple as what do you want to be when you grow up… how often does that change with their current hero exposure? Mine changed with my infatuation at the time, I now love all furry four legged things so I want to be a vet! 6 year old me might be disappointed with the fact that I am a desk warrior and type up my opinion for pay. However 19 year old me might like that idea, because I wanted to be a published author. Time and life changes our expectations, and how we feel about certain things. Think about before you hit puberty the opposite sex was “icky”… A little flip of the hormone switch and that all changes.

Kids have enough to worry about, forcing them to grasp the concept of certain gray areas so early on seems borderline abusive to me.

If what I have said upset you that’s okay. If you agree with what I’ve said you know what that’s okay too. I will never look down on someone for the life choices they make, because that is your life. However, when you start forcing your life into mine and start forcing an agenda down my throat that is where we have a problem and you will be met with my buzz saw of a will.

So mom, dad go hug your kids, because as rough as we had it I couldn’t imagine trying to figure out who I really am in this day and age.