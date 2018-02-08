McGuire Returns to Texas Tech as Running Backs Coach

Kliff Kingsbury tabbed Clay McGuire as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday afternoon that Clay McGuire will return to his alma mater as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

McGuire, who spent the previous six seasons at Washington State, heads back to the South Plains following two seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at East Carolina (2010-11) and then the last six years as the offensive line coach at Washington State (2012-17).

“We’re thrilled to bring Coach McGuire back to Texas Tech,” Kingsbury said. “He has built an impressive career as one of the top offensive line and running backs coaches in the country, and I know he will be a great addition to our staff. We’re excited to welcome him, his wife Jeri and their two daughters back to Lubbock.”

McGuire’s return to the South Plains brings him back to where he started his coaching career as he previously spent four years on the Tech staff from 2006-09, rising in responsibility from a video intern (2006) and graduate assistant (2007) to special teams coordinator (2007-08) as well as running backs coach (2009).

“My family and I are excited to return to Texas Tech and the great people of Lubbock,” McGuire said. “Texas Tech has always been special to me, and I am appreciative of the opportunity Coach Kingsbury has provided me here on his staff.”

McGuire, a four-year letterwinner as a blocking back for the Red Raiders, mentored Baron Batch during his lone season as running backs coach, helping the then-junior earn offensive MVP honors from the Tech coaching staff after totaling a team-high 1,279 all-purpose yards. Batch ended the 2009 season with 884 rushing yards and 395 receiving yards while finding the end zone an impressive 15 times.

McGuire also helped tutor a pair of freshmen that season in Eric Stephens and Harrison Jeffers, who combined to rush for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns. The trio of Batch, Stephens and Jeffers became an explosive dynamic for the Tech offense as all three running backs averaged over five yards per carry.

McGuire was promoted to a full-time assistant five games into the 2007 season as he took over special teams duties, a role he earned on a permanent basis in 2008. Tech opponents averaged just 6.7 yards per punt return once McGuire took over, while the kickoff coverage unit ranked second in the Big 12 in fewest return yards allowed.

Following his stint at Tech, McGuire joined Ruffin McNeil’s staff at East Carolina where he helped reshape the Pirate’s offense into one of the most explosive units in the country. East Carolina averaged 36.8 points per game in McGuire’s first season alone as running back Jon Williams totaled 847 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The Pirates were also drastically improved on special teams in 2010 as East Carolina ranked among the top-35 schools nationally in punt return average (30th), punt return defense average (31st) and kickoff return defense average (29th).

The success at East Carolina earned McGuire a new role in 2012 as he accepted the offensive line position at Washington State. During his six seasons on staff, the Cougars transformed into one of the most dominating offenses in the country as Washington State averaged over 30 points per game each of the last five years.

During those six seasons, McGuire coached Joe Dahl, one of the top offensive linemen in Washington State history. Dahl, who transferred to Washington State soon after McGuire’s hire, earned second team All-America honors by USA Today as a senior in 2015 to go along with All-Pac 12 first team accolades.

Dahl was later selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, marking the first time a Washington State offensive lineman has been chosen since 2001. In addition, he was the highest Cougar offensive lineman taken since 1997.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, McGuire appeared in 45 games as Tech’s primary H-Back from 2000-04, where he was often used as an extra blocker out of the back field. He was also utilized in the passing game as he caught 32 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns over his career.

McGuire has two degrees from Texas Tech as he earned his bachelor’s in history in 2004 and his master’s in secondary education in 2007. McGuire, a native of Crane, Texas, and his wife, Jeri, are the parents of two daughters, Jorja and Addison.

CLAY MCGUIRE COACHING HISTORY

2018 – Texas Tech Co-Offensive Coordinator (Running Backs)

2012-17 – Washington State Assistant Coach (Offensive Line)

2010-11 – East Carolina Assistant Coach (Running Backs/Special Teams)

2009 – Texas Tech Assistant Coach (Running Backs)

2007-08 – Texas Tech Assistant Coach (Special Teams)

2007 – Texas Tech Graduate Assistant (Offensive)

2006 – Texas Tech Video Intern

