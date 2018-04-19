Meet Marty The Robot
By mudflap
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 11:27 AM

Technology is getting crazy.  Now there is a robot that scans grocery’s too help managers with the inventory.   Wonder if our local grocery stores will be next here in Lubbock.

 

