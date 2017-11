A couple of days ago I came upon this video and was, well SHOCKED!

First off, this robot seems wayyyyyyyyy to life like. It’s like I couldn’t wrap my head around how life life she looked.

Second tecnology is great, but why do we need something like this is beyond me.

Third, would this type of prodigy take jobs away from real human beings?

I try to be open minded about this but just not sure what modern purpose this serves.

I would love to hear your thoughts, concerns or whatever your thinking.