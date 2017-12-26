Melanie Balcomb Resigns As Associate Head Coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – Melanie Balcomb has resigned her duties as associate head coach with the Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball program due to personal reasons.

“At this time I need to focus on dealing with a family medical issue that won’t allow me to commit my full energies to coaching,” Balcomb said. “I’d like to thank Texas Tech for the opportunity to be a Lady Raider and wish them success as they enter league play.”

“We appreciate all that Melanie has done for our program and we wish her the best going forward,” Head Coach Candi Whitaker said.

Balcomb joined the Lady Raider staff last July.

Texas Tech returns to action Thursday as they begin Big 12 play at home against Oklahoma State.

